Iran president calls for expansion of ties with Sri Lanka

"There is great potential in both countries, and the exchange of capacities will benefit both countries and the region," President Raisi said in a press conference with his Sri Lankan counterpart, Ranil Wickremesinghe, on Wednesday.

He said Iran was prepared to provide technical and engineering services to Sri Lanka. "Iran can participate in the economic development of Sri Lanka by providing technical and engineering services."

The president stressed that today Iran is "an advanced and technological country" undeterred by threats and sanctions imposed by the West.

In response, Wickremesinghe expressed his gratitude to his Iranian counterpart for accepting his invitation to visit Sri Lanka.

He announced the inauguration of a multi-purposed dam project that provides 120 megawatts of electricity, thanking Iran for its participation in its construction, as well as transfer of knowledge and technology.

The Sri Lankan President considered Iran's support as a contributor to the economic stability in his country.

"I thank Iran for its support during the economic crisis of the past few years, which has led to economic stability in our country," he said.

The Iranian president promised that this support will continue and "will definitely lead to prosperity in Sri Lanka".

Raisi arrived in Sri Lanka earlier in the day on the second leg of his regional tour after visiting Pakistan.

