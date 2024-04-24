Iran's Geneva envoy reacts to reports of mass graves in Gaza

Addressing the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in separate letters on Wednesday, Bahraini outlined the list of war crimes, atrocities against humanity, and genocide committed by the Zionist regime over the past eight months, calling for urgent action by international organizations to stop crimes in Gaza.

Referring to the report of the Gaza Civil Defense Organization about discovering mass graves in Gaza including bodies of 200 Palestinian martyrs who were killed and buried at the Nasser Medical Complex, he underlined that before committing such crimes, UN experts had warned against attacks on hospitals by the Zionist regime.

He underlined that the genocide committed by the Israeli regime in hospitals shows that if such crimes are not stopped immediately, the world will inevitably witness a repeat of such atrocities.

Citing international law, international humanitarian law, and important international documents such as the Geneva Conventions, he described attacking hospitals and medical facilities, starving people, and preventing the transfer of humanitarian aid as undeniable instances of crimes against humanity and war crimes.

He went on to say that the brutality of the Zionist regime’s inhumane attacks in Gaza no longer shocks anyone, and such behavior has already been promised by the regime.

Bahraini reiterated that the Geneva Conventions guarantee the rights of civilians in armed conflicts, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, as the guardian of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, is obliged to do its utmost to implement the provisions of the conventions.

