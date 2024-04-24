Hundreds of Israeli settlers storm al-Aqsa Mosque

In a statement, the Islamic Endowments Department in al-Quds said over 700 illegal settlers stormed the mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, on Wednesday.

The fanatic settlers desecrated the al-Aqsa Mosque to mark Passover, a Jewish holiday, and performed Talmudic rituals.

The Israeli forces escorting the settlers imposed restrictions on the movement of Palestinian worshipers inside the mosque compound.

The Israeli regime occupied East al-Quds , where al-Aqsa Mosque is located, in 1967. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

Tensions have spiked across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a genocidal war against the Gaza Strip early in October last year.

