Jamaica recognizes State of Palestine

"Jamaica continues to advocate for a two-state solution as the only viable option to resolve the longstanding conflict, guarantee the security of Israel and uphold the dignity and rights of Palestinians," Kamina Johnson Smith, Jamaica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"By recognising the State of Palestine, Jamaica strengthens its advocacy towards a peaceful solution," she added.

"Jamaica continues to support all efforts for de-escalation and the establishment of lasting peace in the region, imploring all parties to consider the dire consequences of further conflict and commit to diplomatic solutions ensuring the safety and sovereignty of all," she noted.

