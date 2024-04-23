Iran police share details of Israeli cargo confiscated on Turkish border

General Reza Baniasadifar said on Tuesday the cargo seized at Bazargan border crossing was bound to be delivered to customers in Uzbekistan via the Iranian territory and contained more than 22 metric tons of potassium nitrate.

Baniasadifar said the product had the brand name of Haifa Group, an Israeli manufacturer of fertilizers, adding that it had been confiscated based on Iran’s Export-Import Regulations that ban any commercial dealings with the Israeli regime.

A domestic company responsible for the transit of the cargo to Uzbekistan had declared it to customs authorities as fertilizer, he said.

In a law adopted earlier this year which came in the early stages of Israel’s aggression on Gaza, Iran’s parliament toughened restrictions on imports and transit of goods made by Israeli companies or by their partners and affiliates.

