Iranian, Russian FMs discuss bilateral ties, JCPOA over phone

Amirabdollahian focused on the latest status of bilateral relations, and issues that were discussed during the last meeting of the two countries’ presidents in Moscow.

He said that messages between Iran and America have been exchanged continually through the EU during the past two months aimed at removal of the sanctions, but the unconstructive move made by the United States and the three European countries in drafting the IAEA Board of Governors resolution and the anti-Iranian propaganda are disrupting the atmosphere of the nuclear negotiations.

The Iranian foreign minister also referred to the preparation of a roadmap for the future of Iran-IAEA cooperation during the last visit of IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi to Tehran, emphasizing that the responsibility of the aftermaths of issuing any anti-Iranian resolution during the next week session of the IAEA is up to those sides that have disturbed the diplomatic process.

The Russian foreign minister, for his part, expressed delight for his upcoming visit to Tehran, arguing that Tehran-Moscow comprehensive ties are expanding in every possible dimension.

Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow is definitely opposed to the US-EU3 draft resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors.

He said that that draft has no positive effect on the process of nuclear negotiations and the Iran-IAEA issues need to be resolved in the process of bilateral technical cooperation.

The two sides, meanwhile, focused on the comprehensive bilateral cooperation documents, ways for broader economic cooperation, especially between the Iranian and Russian public and private sectors, and the latest developments in Russia-Ukraine war.

In that respect, Amirabdollahian stressed the importance of negotiations between Kiev and Moscow, which was confirmed by his Russian counterpart.

1424

