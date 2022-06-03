US unwilling to implement JCPOA: Iranian analyst

Abolfazl Zohrehvand told IRNA on Friday that “following 11 months of intensive negotiations in Vienna, Austria, we are witnessing that the US is still hindering and refusing to make a decision to reach an agreement".

The US has showed its real nature due to halting the Vienna talks and proved that Washington does not want to lift unilateral anti-Iran sanctions, the analyst argued.

As Robert Malley, United States Special Representative for Iran, claimed in the Senate, American statesmen were to provide the Islamic Republic only with easing some sanctions, while trying to continue putting maximum pressure on the Iranian nation, Zohrehvand noted.

Referring to President Joe Biden’s claim that any agreement with Iran should be verified by the Congress, the pandit said that a look at the game that Republicans and Democrats have kicked off on lifting sanctions on the Central Bank of Iran and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), indicates that the American authorities are not willing to reach any agreement with Tehran.

The former Iranian ambassador to Italy pointed to Malley’s proposal for limited decrease of sanctions to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying that the remarks have their roots in the United States’ plan to refrain from JCPOA’s death in a bid to maintain nuclear diplomacy in a way that the Americans can utilize it as a tool to bring Iranians to negotiating table and impose their own considerations on Tehran.

He went on to say that the Americans are in fact seeking to pursue a political game, noting that revival of the JCPOA does not have significant benefits for the US and Iran, because the anti-Iran sanctions will be in place and Iran can sell a tiny amount of its crude oil and a minor part of Iranian frozen assets will return to the Islamic country.

Given the fact that the US is not willing to revive the JCPOA or give special concession to Iran, the opportunity is ripe for Iranians to refrain from tying economy to revival of the nuclear deal, he said, adding that the Iranian administration has carried out proper economic reforms, and that since the Americans are the one who are responsible for the current situation of the JCPOA, Tehran should not be fooled by Washington.

