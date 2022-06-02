President: COVID-19 death cases turning zero by relying on internal capacities

The Iranian president commemorated martyrs who defended people’s health and offered condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones because of the disease.

President Raisi issued a message on Thursday evening on the occasion of COVID-19 death cases turning zero, praising the high status of the martyrs defending people’s health and offering condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones because of the disease.

"I am sure that the efforts and sacrifices of the healthcare staff and each and every one of the honourable nation of Iran in this serious field will remain in the history of the country and the memory of the grateful people of Iran," he said.

The Iranian president went on to say that after more than two years of confronting coronavirus and its variants, today, thanks to the support of the intelligent people and the efforts of health professionals in the comprehensive management of coronavirus, we are witnessing COVID-19 death cases turning zero nationwide.

"This great achievement has been achieved in a situation where our country was faced with many oppressive sanctions by some powers claiming to be advocates of human rights, and even impeded the import of vital medicines and the necessary health and medical facilities for the treatment of this disease," he added.

President Raisi pointed out that but thanks to the trust and reliance on domestic strength and capacity and the unremitting efforts and sacrifices of the medical staff and public vaccination, the country has achieved great success in this area and according to the World Health Organization and international organizations, Iran is among the countries that have been able to prevent and treat COVID-19.

"I hereby praise the high status of the martyrs defending people’s health and offer condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones because of the disease, and congratulate the great nation of Iran and the Supreme Leader of the Revolution on the achievement and I sincerely appreciate the efforts of doctors, nurses and all medical staff and I am sure that the efforts and sacrifices of the healthcare staff and each and every one of the honorable nation of Iran in this serious field will remain in the history of the country and the memory of the grateful people of Iran," he said in his message.

The Iranian president reiterated that what is important for everyone to pay attention to today is that the management and control of coronavirus in the country does not mean the end of this disease and its eradication, but serious efforts should be made to fully comply with health protocols and complete the public vaccination process so that this achievement of health advocates should be properly protected.

2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish