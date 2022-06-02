Iran, Kazakhstan discuss energy cooperation

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 27th Baku Energy Forum.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed mutual cooperation on upstream and downstream parts of petroleum industry and different types of energy cooperation.

Both sides stressed the potentials for widespread cooperation in oil and gas sectors.

The Iranian minister of petroleum left Tehran for Azerbaijan’s capital on Wednesday to attend the 27th Baku Energy Forum and negotiate with the officials present at the three-day event.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish