Iran Govt to pay 700b rials in compensation for Metropol losses

The allocation will be given from the crisis management resources, then the owner of the building would pay for all losses, Ali Bahadori Jahromi told reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session held this morning in Tehran.

At his remarks, the spokesman expressed sympathy over the deadly incident which killed about 37 Iranians.

The government is seriously following up the case and confronts those behind the sad event, he said.

On May 23, a large part of a ten-story Metropol building in Abadan, Khuzestan Province, collapsed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesman also turned to the issue of dust and sand storms, and said the Iranian Foreign Ministry has been given a mission to pursue the problem, the source of which is from some neighboring countries.

As he underlined, head of Department for Environment has recently visited Iraq- the main source of dust haze- and reached good agreements with the Iraqi officials on the issue.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, too, during a telephone conversation with Iraqi prime minister stressed that solving the dust haze question is possible through joint cooperation among neighboring states, Bahadori Jahromi noted.

Recently, some Iranian cities were severely hit by dust particles which brought shutdown for schools and in one case for offices in Tehran.

