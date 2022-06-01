Ferdowsi commemoration held in Turkmenistan

The commemoration ceremony, jointly organized by Office of Iran’s Cultural Attaché and Devletmammet Azadi Institute’s Persian Language group, was attended by Iran’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Gholamabbas Arbab Khales, Iran’s Cultural Attaché Navid Rasouli and the staff of Iranian embassy.

Maral Guliyeva, the dean of the institute, gave a keynote address in the ceremony, highlighting the Iran-Turkmenistan relationship and the mutual determination to expand the ties between the two nations.

She said that the Persian Language group was established in 1990 in the institute and has attracted many students who are eager to study literary works of great Persian language poets and authors, including Ferdowsi, Saadi, Khayyam, Rumi, Roudaki and Anwari.

She also mentioned the cooperation agreement between Devletmammet Azadi Institute and Iran’s Ferdowsi University, calling for the expansion of scientific and cultural cooperation.

Ambassador Arbab Khales, in his speech, thanked Turkmen officials for holding the ceremony and said that language students are the ones who realize the expansion of ties between the two nations in different areas, including trade and industry.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish