Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 1

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Tehran, New Delhi to diversify ways of payments to boost trade: Ambassador

Iran and India are trying to diversify the channels of payments to expand the bilateral trade, said Iranian ambassador to India.

Talking to Financial Express Online, Ali Chegeni noted, “We are trying to diversify the channels of payments and accordingly wish to extend and expand an already existing mechanism in order to cover all of the goods and services”.

During the past two years, because of COVID restrictions, we pursue the issue via virtual dialogues and currently our officials are following the matter through the exchange of delegations, the envoy stated.

-- Iran will own shares in three Latin American refineries: Report

Iran’s Oil Ministry will own shares in three refineries in Latin America region as part of efforts to diversify and increase Iranian crude oil exports despite American sanctions targeting the industry.

A report by Fars News Agency said that Oil Minister Javad Owji has signed major energy deals with authorities in Venezuela and Nicaragua during his recent visits to the two countries.

The report said agreements signed with Venezuelan energy authorities stipulate that Iran will supply its heavy crude grades to two refineries in Venezuela in addition to providing equipment and technical services to the refineries in return for owning shares in the facilities.

-- Comprehensive tourism plan to be devised for Mazandaran Province

A comprehensive tourism plan will be drawn up for the northern province of Mazandaran, said the new deputy head of the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization.

“Tourism is a widespread phenomenon, especially in Mazandaran Province, and we should not look at it one-dimensionally,” he said in an interview with IRNA.

Mohammad Ali Shafiei said that millions of people travel to the province annually, but no comprehensive plan has so far been drawn up for the region.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Denounces ‘Unbalanced’ IAEA Report

Iran condemned as “not fair” Tuesday a report by the UN nuclear agency on alleged traces of nuclear material found at three undeclared sites.

The comments came with talks deadlocked since March on reviving a 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers.

“Unfortunately, this report does not reflect the reality of the negotiations between Iran and the IAEA,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters, referring to the Monday report by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“It’s not a fair and balanced report,” he said, adding: “We expect this path to be corrected.”

-- Tehran Establishes House of Innovation,Technology in Armenia

Iran’s Vice Presidency of Science and Technology announced that the Iran House of Innovation and Technology (iHiT) will be established in Armenia. The Vice-Presidency has set up IHIT offices in other countries some years ago to develop the global market for knowledge-based products of Iran.

The offices have been already launched in countries such as Russia, Turkey, China, Syria as well as Kenya. Soon, Armenia and Iraq will host the offices to this end, the Vice-Presidency added.

-- Two Iranian Greco-Roman Stars Maintain Top Spot in World

Two Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers Muhammadreza Geraei and Muhammadhadi Saravi have maintained the top spot in the newest ranking of the United Word Wrestling.

The UWW has released the newest Greco-Roman rankings after the four continental championships that were held over the last three months.

An Olympic and World title in the same year had propelled Muhammadreza Geraei (IRI) to the top spot at 67kg and he continues to maintain it with 98000 points. He has since not competed but it is mathematically not possible to remove him from the top, the source reports.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran’s difficult task in 2022 Asian Women’s U18 Volleyball Championship

Iran will have a tough job in the 14th edition of the Asian Women’s U18 Volleyball Championship. Perennial champions Japan will return to defend their crown when the campaign will be held at Nakhon Pathom Sports Centre Gymnasium in Nakhon Pathom from June 6 to 13.

The top-flight championship serves as the Asian qualification tournament for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Girls’ U19 World Championship, with 11 teams in total vying for top honor and four berths up for grabs for the biennial world meet as AVC representatives.

-- No new wave of coronavirus for next three months

There will not be a new wave of coronavirus and a significant increase in the incidence of this disease over the next three months, Hamidreza Jamaati, secretary of the National Scientific Committee of Coronavirus, has said.

At present, in Asia and Europe, the incidence of Covid and its mortality is steady and declining, while in some African and American countries, there is a growing trend of omicron variants such as BA4 and BA5, which have not spread in Iran.

-- Israeli attack on Gaza Strip an “indirect” use of “chemical weapons”

A prominent rights group has released the findings of its investigation into a “deliberate” Israeli attack on a warehouse storing agricultural and pharmaceutical products amounting to the “indirect deploying of chemical weapons.”

The revelations by Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq follows its extensive 18-month-long probe on the Israeli strike, which the NGO says has left local residents struggling with health problems.

On the evening of 15 May 2021, which coincided with the 73rd anniversary of the al-Nakba, the Israeli occupation forces bombed the Khudair Pharmaceuticals and Agricultural Tools Company in Beit Lahiya, the largest agricultural chemical warehouse in Gaza.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish