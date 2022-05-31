Pres. Raisi felicitates National Day of Croatia

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a message to his Croatian counterpart called for strengthening the relationship between Iran and Croatia in various fields.

In his message, Raisi hailed Iran-Croatia's 30th year of bilateral cooperation amid the US sanctions imposed against the Iranian nation and the restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Expressing hope that with the efforts of the officials of the two states, the President noted that the relations and cooperation between the two states will be developed and deepened in all political, economic, as well as cultural fields.

