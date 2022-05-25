Leader receives lawmakers

The meeting was held in Imam Khomeini Hussainia downtown Tehran.
Details about the meeting will be released later in the day.
Tehran, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the Iranian lawmakers on Wednesday.
