194 out of total 290 parliamentarians voted for Qalibaf to be the speaker.

Moteza Aqa-Tehrani and Fereidoon Abbasi Davani were the other two candidates for the post.

Three years ago, Qalibaf became speaker of the Majlis after receiving 230 out of 264 votes in favor.

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish