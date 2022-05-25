May 25, 2022, 8:17 AM
Iran to use all its capacities to follow Khodaei’s assassination case: FM

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirandollahian has announced that the country will make use of all its capacities to follow up the case of assassination of Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, a colonel of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Undoubtedly, the Foreign Ministry with its international, legal and political capacities will pursue the case, Amirabdollahian said in a message to the family of Colonel Khodaei, according to the Wednesday report of the Ministry.

Such an assassination proved once again that Iran, which is in frontline of the fight against terrorists, is itself a victim of terrorism, the foreign minister noted.

About 16:00 hours local time on Sunday (May 22), two motorcyclists shot Colonel Khodaei – a defender of holy shrines – five times outside his house in south of Tehran.

