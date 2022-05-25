Iran to use all its capacities to follow Khodaei’s assassination case: FM

Undoubtedly, the Foreign Ministry with its international, legal and political capacities will pursue the case, Amirabdollahian said in a message to the family of Colonel Khodaei, according to the Wednesday report of the Ministry.

Such an assassination proved once again that Iran, which is in frontline of the fight against terrorists, is itself a victim of terrorism, the foreign minister noted.

About 16:00 hours local time on Sunday (May 22), two motorcyclists shot Colonel Khodaei – a defender of holy shrines – five times outside his house in south of Tehran.

1483**9417

