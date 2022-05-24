Assassination of IRGC member shows depth of foes’ anger: Speaker

In the opening address of the Parliament’s open session on Tuesday, Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf expressed condolences on the martyrdom of Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, a member of Iran’s IRGC.

The assassination once again indicated the depth of the enemies’ anger at the IRGC that has honestly provided Iran with security, Qalibaf said, calling for detection and punishment of the perpetrators.

Sayyad Khodaei was assassinated on Sunday evening in his car in front of his house.

