IRGC vows revenge for killing of its member

Tehran, IRNA – IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Ramazan Sharif said that the terrorist grouplets backed by the Zionist Regime will be punished for the assassination of a member of the military body.

Two cyclists shot to death IRGC Quds Force member Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei on Sunday evening in front of his house in Tehran.

Sharif said that Martyr Sayyad Khodaei had devoted his life to safeguarding independence and security of Iran and its people and the Islamic Republic establishment.

The spokesman noted that the foes won’t go anywhere by committing such criminal acts against the Iranian nation and the Muslim Ummah.

Martyrdom of Sayyad Khodaei would strengthen IRGC’s determination to confront enemies of Iran, he said, singling out the United States and the Zionist Regime.

