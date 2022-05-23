Interior Minister vows pursuing Tehran terrorist attack

Vahidi said that the case will be pursued with cooperation of military and security bodies.

He consoled with family of martyr Hassan Sayyad Khodaei.

Khodaei was assassinated in an armed attack by two motorcyclists in Tehran on Sunday.

The terrorist attack took place around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday, when the IRGC member was getting out of his car to enter his home in an eastern neighborhood of the Iranian capital.

Earlier, President Ebrahim Raisi vowed that the Islamic Republic will definitely take revenge for the assassination of an Iranian anti-terror commander.

I urge security authorities to follow up the issue and I'm of no doubt that seeking revenge on criminals for the blood of the great martyr is certain, Raisi vowed.

