Saudi Arabia willing to partner with Iran to solve regional issues: Iranian MP

In interview with IRNA on Monday, ranking member of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission in Iran’s Parliament Abbas Moqtadaei said that cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia could pave the way for solving regional issues and putting an end to foreign influence in the region.

Moqtadaei also made comments on Iran’s expansion of ties with neighbors as President Ebrahim Raisi left today to pay a visit to Oman heading a high-profile political and economic delegation.

He highlighted the parliamentary efforts in Iran’s Parliament – the Majlis – including efforts to improve economic diplomacy and creating structures within the commission or parliamentary friendship groups, to help the administration move the policy forward.

President Raisi’s trips to neighboring countries and leveraging international organizations could partially make up for Iran’s underdevelopment in ties with neighbors, the lawmaker noted.

He mentioned the President’s Qatar visit and said that strengthening ties with neighbor indicated that Iran has taken the first step in a proper manner.

Iran’s relationship with Oman can affect economy of other countries, as Iran has been located in the highway between East and West, Moqtadaei said.

