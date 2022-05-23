Oman, Raisi's 5th destination to develop ties with neighbors

Ali Bahadori Jahromi, the spokesman for the Iranian government, wrote on his Twitter account on Monday that After Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Russia and Qatar, Oman is the fifth destination of President's regional tour.

Expansion of diplomatic relations, focusing on neighbors, and especially trade and economic issues continue powerfully, Bahadori Jahromi added.

Ayatollah Raisi, heading a high-ranking delegation, left Tehran for Muscat on Monday with the aim of developing good neighborliness diplomacy and enhanced economic, political, and cultural exchanges with the Omani side.

The Iranian president was officially invited by Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman.

Holding an official meeting in Al Elm Palace, discussing with the Omani Sultan, signing some documents, and holding talks with Iranian expatriates and Omani merchants are among President Raisi's plans in the one-day trip to the littoral state of the Persian Gulf.

President Raisi's trip to Muscat is considered the first visit by an Iranian president since the appointment of new Sultan in Oman, as well as his fifth foreign tour during his nine months in office.

An Iranian delegation of 50 tradesmen and economic operators traveled to Oman last week in order to pave the ground for development of economic and trade ties between the two friendly countries.

Iranian Lawmaker Hossein Noushabadi emphasized that President Raisi's visit to Oman can play an important role in developing relations and expanding ties between Iran and ​​Oman.

Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Rostam Qasemi announced that Oman and Iran are going to sign a transportation agreement in order to establish a joint shipping line and tourist flights between the two countries.

