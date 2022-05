Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a meeting with members of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Sunday.

Iran’s lead negotiator attended the Iranian parliament and answered questions raised by the lawmakers.

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Vahid Jalalzadeh elaborated on the commission’s Sunday meeting with Bagheri Kani.

2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish