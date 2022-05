Heading a delegation, the Kazakh minister is to make a two-day working visit to Iran.

The Kazakh deputy prime minister is planned to meet with Iran’s First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber.

The meeting will focus on development of cooperation and boost in trade exchange.

The members of Kazakh delegation, too, will hold talks with heads of several Iranian companies on further cooperation.

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish