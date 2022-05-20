Energy min. tracking implementation of Azerbaijan-Iran accords

According to mov.gov.ir, Mehrabian made the remarks in a meeting with Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Azerbaijani side of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Tehran.

The two sides discussed key issues concerning expansion of ties between Azerbaijan Republic and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Mehrabian and Mustafayev expressed interest in developing relationship in different arenas more than ever, underscoring that both sides enjoy very appropriate capacities to increase the level of cooperation.

They also held talks on removing the existing obstacles in the way of implementing joint hydroelectric project.

Referring to synchronizing project of electricity networks of Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan Republic, the two officials called for implementation of the plan via removal of any hurdles in this regard.

The two sides further discussed various projects in particular Khoda-Afarin Dam and Qiz Qala-e-si Dam, reviewing ways to expand electrical energy trade between the two nations.

Examining implementation of agreements and joint projects between Azerbaijan Republic and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the two officials underlined that Baku and Tehran are determined to continue effective and friendly collaborations in water sector.

4208**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish