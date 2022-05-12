Cooperation protocol signed between Iran, Azerbaijan republics

Ali-Reza Moqaddasi said that in 13 articles of the protocols signed in Jolfa between the customs officials of the two countries, cooperation will further develop, accelerate, and coordinate the economic transaction, customs procedures, and bilateral interactions.

Moqaddasi said that also agreement on trilateral transit among Iran, Azerbaijan Republic and the Russian Federation was reached in those protocols.

He said that prior to today's meetings the Iranian customs officials had had some personal and virtual meetings with Azeri officials and their results were reported to the Iranian Foreign Ministry and Azerbaijan Republic’s.

The head of the Customs Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that the Azeri officials have voiced their agreement with the articles of those protocols and the trilateral agreement is now in need of being signed in Tehran.

