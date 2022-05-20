Iran backs UN efforts to deal with food insecurity: Envoy

Majid Takht Ravanchi, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, made the remarks before the United Nations Security Council on “Conflict and Food Security” in New York on May 19, 2022.

Takht Ravanchi addressed the audience in the meeting:

“Food insecurity and conflict are inextricably linked. Disruption in supply chains, mass displacements of people, increased pressure on limited natural and economic resources, and decreased resilience of affected populations constitute long-term effects of conflicts.”

“According to the Global Report on Food Crises for 2022, acute food insecurity has increased significantly over the last six years. In 2021, nearly 193 million people in 53 countries were acutely food insecure and in need of immediate assistance. This included nearly 40 million people in 36 countries who were in emergency or worse conditions.

According to the same report, conflict is still the leading cause of food insecurity for 139 million people in 24 countries who faced a crisis or worsening conditions in 2021.

These figures point to a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation around the world.

Food insecurity, climate change, the Covid 19 pandemic, and the negative effects of various international conflicts all affect many countries including Iran which has also been suffering from the US sanctions for more than four decades.

Furthermore, hosting several million refugees have put a strain on Iran's economy including its food supply. It is incumbent upon the UN, the international community, and international donors to honor their commitments and provide refugees based in Iran with the required technical and financial assistance.

The entire world is being affected by food shortages, however, there is no doubt that Africa is suffering very much from food insecurity.

Let me say a few words about the situation of food security in our region.

In Afghanistan, there are 22 million people who are food insecure and in desperate need of assistance. Iran is collaborating with international organizations to address Afghanistan's specific food security situation. Under the current challenging circumstances, the international community is expected to assist the Afghan people in overcoming current difficulties.

In another hotspot in our region, in early 2022, acute food insecurity in Yemen worsened, with an 8% increase in the number of people in need compared to early 2021.

Equally important is the humanitarian situation in Palestine which has deteriorated due to decades of occupation and apartheid policies by the Israeli regime. The illegal blockade of Gaza, which severely limits the Palestinian people's right to food, must be lifted as soon as possible.

In Syria, continuing occupation, terrorism, and unilateral sanctions have displaced millions of people, disrupted trade and the supply of food and agricultural inputs, damaged infrastructures, and limited access to vital resources.

Unilateral coercive measures violate basic human rights including the right to food, resulting in food insecurity. Unfortunately, certain states continue to use these unlawful actions, prohibited under international humanitarian law, as a weapon to starve the population of the targeted countries.

We believe that food supply and chain processes must not be disrupted in any way, even during armed conflicts. In this context, full adherence to international law, particularly the 1949 Geneva Conventions, is essential. Furthermore, the UN sanctions should not be imposed in such a way to jeopardize the global food security.

All parties to a conflict must respect and protect all medical and humanitarian personnel. When providing humanitarian assistance, the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence must also be observed.

Finally, we support the United Nations' efforts and leadership in addressing the problems related to food insecurity, and we stand ready to assist in these efforts.

