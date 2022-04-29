Iran envoy: Int'l financial, trade system facing different challenges

The following is the full text of the Statement by Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi at the 2022 ECOSOC Forum on Financing for Development follow-up in New York, 25 to 28 April 2022.

In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

Excellencies,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

My delegation would like to associate itself with the statement delivered by Pakistan on behalf of the Group of 77 and China.

Dear Colleagues,

We are meeting today at an increasingly challenging time for our global environment in which recovery from COVID-19 and the achievement of SDGs within its remaining limited time go hand in hand. Unfortunately, while the international community reaffirms its commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation, there are still a few countries that have opted for the failed path of unilateralism, even during such a dangerous and unprecedented situation. It is undeniable that COVID-19 and unilateralism have substantially added to the financial difficulties and burdens of developing countries. On the one hand, developing countries must devote much of their scarce development resources to address the repercussions of the pandemic. On the other hand, some countries, including my own, also have to deal with the grave consequence of illegal UCMs and unilateral sanctions imposed by those countries that claim to be the champions of human rights. In this regard, it is incumbent upon the international community to adopt urgent and effective measures to eliminate UCMs.

Now, I would like to state the following points:

Increasing support for developing countries by scaling up and improving access to different resources, especially the ODA, has never been more important in enabling them to not only recover better and faster but also to aid in their move towards the achievement of SDGs.

The international financial and trade system is now, more than ever, facing different challenges. The rampant blow to multilateralism has generated greater challenges for both “International trade” and the “international financial system”. The embargo policies by some major players cast doubt on the effectiveness of multilateral financing and trading systems. The international community should therefore ensure that the trade and financial system as well as financing for development in no way become hostage to illegal unilateral agendas.

International trade continues to play its role as an engine for economic growth and sustainable development. It is the right of every sovereign state to be part of an inclusive and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system. The World Trade Organization, where the Islamic Republic of Iran has been denied membership for more than two decades, is now a target of harsh unilateral behavior which puts the whole international trading system at risk.

Technology transfer and capacity building are among the core priorities for developing countries in reaching sustainable development. Eliminating the constraints on technology transfer to developing countries is vital, and the international community should take all necessary measures to urge developed countries to lift artificial trade bans and remove restricted export measures on high-tech goods to developing countries.

