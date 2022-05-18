Supreme Leader stresses population growth as crucial policy

In a message issued on Wednesday, the Supreme Leader underlined that seeking a way to protect the country from aging population was a critical policy for the long-term future of the country..

Making efforts to grow the population, rejuvenate human forces and protecting the family is one of the most necessary duties of officials and the people, he noted.

The Supreme Leader highlighted that honest studies have shown the policy could be moved forward while preventing conceivable damages.

He also recommended those concerned to attach importance to the culture making in public space and in the healthcare system besides legal measures.

