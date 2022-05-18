Tajik delegation in Iran to promote tourism ties

Habibaullah Amirbeikzadeh, Deputy Chairman of the Tajik Tourism Development Committee, along with senior experts from the Foreign Relations Department of the Executive Office of the President of Tajikistan, and some other tourism experts of Tajikistan have travelled to Iran to work on the document of the Executive Tourism Plan between Tehran and Dushanbe.

It is scheduled that in the future visit of President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon's visit to Tehran, this document will be signed by Iranian Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage and Tajik Chairman of the Tourism Development Committee.

Simultaneously in the visit of Tajik tourism delegation to Tehran, the first joint technical committee of Iran-Tajikistan Tourism minutes of meeting was prepared, and Iran's deputy tourism minister Ali-Asghar Shalbafian and Deputy Chairman of the Tajik Tourism Development Committee, Habibaullah Amirbeikzadeh signed the minutes of meeting.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish