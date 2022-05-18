Archeologist: Sirjan archeological map to be completed

According to IRAN DAILY, Maryam Saberi, who leads a team of archeologists carrying out studies in Zeydabad, a county of Sirjan, made the announcement, adding Kerman Province covers a large part of the southern half of Iran.

Despite hosting a large number of prehistoric and historic sites, a few archeological studies had been conducted in the province until two decades ago.

She added that numerous ancient objects and monuments were discovered during the excavations carried out in the region in the past 20 years.

Due to its proximity to Neyriz, an ancient city in Fars Province, Sirjan played a significant cultural role in the region throughout the history.

Referring to the special geological features, water resources, flora and fauna of Sirjan, Saberi said that carrying out archeological excavations in the region can provide us with significant information about cultural and trade exchange between ancient civilizations throughout the ages.

Excavation at the Old City of Sirjan (The Site of Qal’eh Sang)

She said that it is the first season of archeological excavation which is being carried out in Zeydabad with the permission of Iran's Research Institute for Cultural Heritage and Tourism.

Located in western part of Kerman Province, Sirjan is the second most populated city of the province. It has cold winters and relatively mild summers and springs.

Some scholars believe the history of the city dates back to the Achaemenid Era (550-330 BCE) or the Parthian Era (247 BCE-224 CE). Others believe that the city was founded by the Sassanid Empire (226-651 CE). Various tribes live in Sirjan and most of them speak Persian.

The city is presently witnessing a great economic growth mainly due to its industrial sector as well as its key location in the heart of southern Iran.

