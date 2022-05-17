Iran, Cuba sign roadmap barter trade agreement

The agreement was signed between Iranian Deputy Industry Minister for Commercial Affairs Mohammad Sadeq Mofatteh and visiting Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz.

The signing ceremony was also participated by senior officials from the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO).

Cuba is one of the main grain producers and is also considered a major market for Iranian commodities in Central and Latin America.

The 18th Iran-Cuba Joint Economic Commission was held in Tehran on May 15-17.

