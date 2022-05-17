May 17, 2022, 8:52 AM
New page opened in Iran, UAE ties: Amirabdollahian

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday that a new page was opened in the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and  the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Writing on his Twitter account, Amirabdollahian said that a new chapter was opened in the relations between the Islamic Republic Of Iran and  the United Arab Emirates, adding that Iran e warmly shakes hands with its neighbors, which disappoints the enemies of the region.

 Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday met with the UAE’s new president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

He left Tehran for the United Arab Emirates earlier on Monday to pay tribute to former ruler Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan who passed away on Friday at the age of 73.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected president on Saturday.

