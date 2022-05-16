Iran deputy FM: Energy & food security concerns should turn into opportunity for global coop.

He made the comment on Monday in a twitter post, hours after he met visiting State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Ingrid Brocková.

Bagheri Kani tweeted: In a meeting with the Slovak Deputy FM today, the two sides stressed that in order to fend off disruption of "international security", efforts should be made to turn countries’ concerns about "energy and food security" into an opportunity for global cooperation.

In that meeting, the Iranian official also said that energy and food security have become a major priority of many countries, which require more cooperation among different nations across the globe.

The defeat of the US and its European allies in the region has inflicted heavy costs on the European people, Bagheri said, noting that many world countries now admit that Iran’s approach to the developments going on in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria over the past two decades was right.

