May 16, 2022, 10:22 PM
Journalist ID: 5288
News Code: 84755691
T T
1 Persons

Tags

First rosewater festival in Semnan

First rosewater festival in Semnan

Semnan, IRNA – The Iranian city of Semnan, 216 km east of the capital Tehran held its first festival to make rosewater at the Pour-Hosseiniha historical and health tourism house.

Gol-Ghaltan ceremony was held as well. It is a traditional ceremony in which babies, who are in their first spring, are put in petals, while relatives sing songs for them. May 16, IRNA/Ali Akbar Bandari

4194**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha