First rosewater festival in Semnan

Gol-Ghaltan ceremony was held as well. It is a traditional ceremony in which babies, who are in their first spring, are put in petals, while relatives sing songs for them. May 16, IRNA/Ali Akbar Bandari
4194**1424
Semnan, IRNA – The Iranian city of Semnan, 216 km east of the capital Tehran held its first festival to make rosewater at the Pour-Hosseiniha historical and health tourism house.
