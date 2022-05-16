Iran to hold economic exhibition in Herat, Afghanistan

According to Afghan local media, Iranian consular in Herat Mohammad Sedighifar in a meeting with Herat Governor Noor Ahmad Aslam Jar said that Iran has decided to hold economic exhibitions in coordination with the local administration of Herat.

Aslam Jar is reported to welcome Iranian consulate's plan, saying that Taliban interim government is committed to good neighborliness with neighboring countries and welcomes holding exhibitions of domestic and foreign products.

He also stressed the unity between the two countries and assured that there is no danger for any country from Afghanistan.

This is while, Iranian and Afghan military officials recently discussed solutions to problems at borders.

The two sides agreed to resolve all issues through negotiations.

