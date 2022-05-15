Lebanese min: Martyr Soleimani defender of truth seeking

Muhammad Wissam Al-Murtada in his message on the occasion of his visit to Kerman province while commemorating Martyr Soleimani, wrote:

I am coming from Lebanon, the southern neighbor of Palestine. A land in which Martyr Soleimani’s footprints are still on its earth. I have come to stand by your blessed grave and pray for the salvation or your soul.

I have come here to say how dearly my fellow citizens love to be here by the side or your blessed grave and vail for the lonely breeze of southern Lebanon, that yearns for embracing your soul, which will eternally remain in the history of resistance...

The Lebanese culture minister added:

Yes! I am coming from Lebanon to fill my throat with the song of fidelity and faithfulness to the person who restlessly pioneered the resistance front against the occupier Zionist Satan that had usurped Lebanon and stood tall against its people...

The Lebanese culture minister who had arrived in the International Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani Airport of Kerman on Sunday morning for a one-day visit was received by provincial officials upon arrival.

He had a meeting with the governor general of Kerman province and then attended the graveyard of Kerman martyrs, where he paid respect to the grave of the late Martyr Lieutenant General Haj Qasem Soleimani.

Muhammad Wissam Al-Murtada also visited the historical Shazdeh Mahan Garden and a calligraphy exhibition of a provincial artist, Master Moaddab.

