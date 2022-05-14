MP: Qatari Emir’s visit to Iran thwarted plot to normalize ties with Zionist regime

Referring to the significant importance of the Qatari Emir's visit to Tehran, Maleki said in an exclusive interview with IRNA that Qatar is a country with a remarkable strategic position in the region that has tried not to be far from the policies of the Islamic Republic in the ups and downs of the region's political developments.

Pointing to the normalization of relations between some Arab governments and the Zionist regime, he added that in the current situation, the Zionist regime aims to affect Arab states, as well as the region and try to create provocations against the Islamic Republic in the region. But, the visit of the Emir of Qatar to Iran thwarted the plot to normalize relations and showed that the country strives to strengthen its strategic ties with Iran.

Calling Tehran-Doha relations positive and friendly, Maleki noted that Iran-Qatar trade relations need to be further strengthened, because the Islamic Republic has always been with the Qatari people under different circumstances.

3266**2050

