Iranian minister stresses mining cooperation with Cuba

The minister made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz.

He said that Iran and Cuba has set 34 grounds for bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Fatemi Amin expressed hope that the visit to Iran by the Cuban deputy prime minister will be a turning point in expansion of relations between Tehran and Havana.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Cuban deputy prime minister said that Iran can help Cuba in excavating and production of minerals such as nickel, iron, lead, gold.

Cabrisas Ruiz in on a visit to Tehran for an Iran-Cuba Joint Economic Commission slated for May 15-17.

B2B meetings are scheduled to be held between the main Iranian and Cuban companies on the sidelines of the Commission.

Some 21 technical committees in different areas, such as trade, investment, transit and transportation, electricity and energy, oil and gas, customs, banking and finance, health and so on are to convene as part of the Commission in Tehran.

The two sides will also reportedly sign documents on pharmaceuticals, agriculture, customs, food industry and vaccine production.

The commission is to be co-chaired by Iranian minister of health and the Cuban deputy prime minister.

