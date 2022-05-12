Supreme Leader: Arab World expected to take explicit political action against Zionist regime's crimes

Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his accompanying delegation met with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Supreme Leader emphasized increasing political and economic cooperation between Iran and Qatar.

Noting that the solution to the regional issues is a dialogue without foreign intervention, the Supreme Leader said the Arab World was expected to enter the political action field against the obvious crimes committed by the Zionist Regime against the Palestinian people.

He said that the strength and sustainability of relations between Iran and Qatar is in the interest of both countries, adding that the current level of economic relationship was low and should be multiplied.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed hope that the Qatari Emir’s visit of Tehran would be a new starting point for expansion of cooperation between the two states.

He confirmed Sheikh Tamim’s comment condemning the crimes of the Zionist Regime, underlining that the decades-long oppression by the devil Zionists against the Palestinian people was a bitter reality and a blow to the Muslim and the Arab world.

The support from some Arab states for the Palestinian people in the last year incident in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Quds didn’t even match the Europeans’ support.

The region didn’t need foreign intervention for management, the Supreme Leader underscored, adding that the Zionists cause corruption everywhere they go and they cannot provide power or advantage for countries.

He also urged realization of the agreements made between Iran and Qatar with a specific timing.

Elsewhere in the meeting, the Qatari Emir highlighted the Supreme Leader’s status in the Muslim World and said that the crime committed by the Zionist Regime in Palestine were tragic and everyone should stand against them.

He expressed regret over the killing of a female journalist in Jenin by the Zionist military, noting that the Zionist committed those crimes cold-bloodedly.

Sheikh Tamim said that the solution to the issues of the countries in the region, including Syria, Iraq and Yemen, was through dialogue.

The Qatari Emir arrived in Tehran earlier today at the head of a high-profile political and economic delegation.

He had previously met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish