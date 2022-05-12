Qatar’s Emir accorded official reception in Iran

The Emir arrived in Tehran hours ago for a one-day trip, heading a high-profile political and economic delegation to meet top Iranian officials.

Sheikh Tamim is expected to hold a joint press conference with President Raisi after they meet.

Qatari Emir’s visit is a response to the Iranian President’s trip to Qatar three months ago.

Bilateral and regional cooperation, releasing Iran’s funds abroad, cooperation on hosting 2022 World Cup, prisoners swap, and energy cooperation are on the agenda of the high-profile visit.

The Qatari Emir and Iranian President will also follow up implementation of the 14 cooperation documents signed during Raisi’s visit of Doha.

