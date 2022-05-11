Iran ready to host Volleyball Men's Club World Championship

Davarzani said that Iran has already made its request in that regard, given its previous experiences in hosting international competitions, including Boys U19 World Championship that was held in 2021.

He was speaking in Tehran at a meeting with members of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Control Committee of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship.

Iran is due to host the 22nd edition of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship from May 14-20, 2022, in which eight teams will compete.

Davarzani said that the competition was first due to be held in Urmia, the capital city of West Azarbaijan province.

But, he added, the capital Tehran was later chosen as the venue for the games as conditions were considered better there.

He said that Paykan Tehran Volleyball Club, which is among professional Asian teams, will host the upcoming competition.

Davarzani also said that teams have already begun arriving in Tehran from Wednesday night.

The 22nd edition of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship will be held at the Azadi 12,000 Capacity Hall.

