Eight teams from Iraq, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Thailand, and Uzbekistan will compete in these games, according to the announcement by Iran’s Volleyball Federation.

Peykan (Iran), Nakhon Ratchasima (Thailand), Uzbek Telecom (Uzbekistan), and Suntory Sunbirds (Japan) will compete in Group A and Moqavemat Shahdab Yazd (Iran), al-Rayyan (Qatar), Taraz (Kazakhstan) and al-Bahri (Iraq) are going to play in Group B.

