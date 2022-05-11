Belgrade University calls for cooperation with Isfahan

Djokic met and held talks with the President of the University of Isfahan Hossein Harsij on Wednesday.

Djokic said that the expansion of communication between the two universities will lead to higher national and international cooperation.

By examining the common and important research fields between Isfahan and Belgrade universities about joint international cooperation, the two sides discussed holding joint international conferences of the University of Isfahan and Belgrade.

The University of Belgrade is a public university in Serbia. It is the oldest and largest modern university in Serbia.

