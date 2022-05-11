Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 11

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Turkey’s dam building on border unacceptable to Iran: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed Tehran’s opposition to Turkey’s move to construct dams on joint water resources in border areas.

Speaking at an open session of Parliament on Tuesday, Amir-Abdollahian said he has called on his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, at least three times over the past months – in two meetings in New York and Tehran and during a telephone conversation – to pay serious attention to (reconsidering) the construction of dams on the Aras River, on the grounds of good neighborliness.

-- 33rd Tehran International Book Fair opens

The 33rd edition of Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) opened on Tuesday.

Iran’s Culture and Islamic Guidance Minister Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili, head of the event, Yasser Ahmadvand, and CEO of Iran’s Book and Literature House Ali Ramezani attended the opening ceremony, IRNA reported.

Ahmadvand said that libraries are one of the important players of the publishing industry and supporting them must be put on the agenda.

-- Lorestan studies center to be established

An agreement on the establishment of the Lorestan studies center was signed on the sidelines of the Lorestan Festival of Ethnic Culture that is underway in Falak-ol-Aflak Castle of Khorramabad, the capital city of the western province.

Amin Qassemi, director general of Lorestan Province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization, who made the announcement, said the agreement was inked between the organization, Lorestan University, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, the province’s Culture and Islamic Guidance Organization, the Islamic Development Organization and the Basij of University Professors.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- President Raisi: Oil Exports Have Doubled

President Ebrahim Raisi says Iran is no longer worried about its oil sales which are twice as much oil as when he took office in August, despite heavy sanctions imposed by the U.S.

“With the 13th government in power, oil sales have doubled and there is no longer any concern about oil sales,” Raeisi said in a live interview with national broadcaster.

-- Iran Produces New Isotope, Set to Expand Nuclear Program

Iran’s nuclear chief Muhammad Eslami says the country is determined to continue to develop its nuclear program, despite the West’s efforts to cap the country’s heavy water production.

The West heightened pressure to eventually dismantle Iran’s heavy water production plants, as it did in some eastern European countries; Eslami said.

Owing to effective measures adopted by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iran’s nuclear program is expanding every day, “making profound impact” on people’s livelihood, and health system, he added.

-- Iran Athletes Rank Fourth at Deaflympics

The Iranian athletes have collected 25 medals to land in the fourth place at the 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

Iran with 25 medals has ranked fourth (8 gold medals; 7 silver;10 bronze medals) in the medal table at the 24th Summer Deaflympics underway in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

Ukraine, the United States, and Japan are the first to third with a total of 77, 34, and 24 medals, respectively so far.

However, the Iranian taekwondo team has ranked first after clinching 4 gold medals, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals in different categories.

Over 4,000 sportsmen and women are participating in the Brazil-hosted event.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran denounces ‘terrorist attack’ on Egypt military

Iran has reacted to a recent deadly attack on the Egyptian military in the Sinai Peninsula that resulted in the death of more than ten Egyptian troops.

ranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has condemned the recent terrorist attack on the Egyptian army in the Sinai that killed and wounded a number of military personnel, the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

-- President Raisi kicks off 33rd Tehran International Book Fair

On Tuesday evening President Ebrahim Raisi inaugurated the first in-person edition of the Tehran International Book Fair after two years of lockdowns caused by the outbreak of COVID-19.

“With Reading, We Feel Healthy” is the motto of the 33rd edition of the book fair, which will be running through May 21 at Imam Khomeini Mosalla.

In addition, a virtual edition of the event can be found on ketab.ir.

-- Annual exports to Poland rise 114%

The spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has said the country's non-oil exports to Poland recorded 114 percent growth in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

According to Rouhollah Latifi, more than 22,664 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $53.198 million, were exchanged between Iran and Poland last year, showing a 79 and 28 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the preceding year.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish