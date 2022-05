According to Iran’s Life Saving and Diving Federation, Iranian scuba diving instructors Amir-Hossein Kaviani and Farzaneh Hajikhahzadeh have set these records.

After attending the 20-day and four-month long camps in the UAE and in Iran, Kaviani has set these record at the depth of 101 meters.

Hajikhahzadeh has set the record at the depth of 75 meters.

