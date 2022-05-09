Tehran urges more ICRC support for aid to refugees in Iran

Majid Mirahmadi, deputy interior minister for security and law enforcement affairs held a meeting with ICRC Director General Robert Mardini in Tehran on Monday.

Mirahmadi spoke about Afghan refugees living in Iran.

He said that prior to the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in August 2021, more than three million Afghans lived in Iran, adding that the number increased as more Afghans came to Iran following the political developments in their country.

The official said that Afghan nationals living in Iran enjoy the services offered to the Iranians, including the subsidies allocated to basic goods as well as Covid-19 vaccines.

These are just part of the services that the Iranian government offers to Afghan refugees, Mirahmadi said, criticizing some organizations in Afghanistan, which are funded by the US, for working to create an anti-Iran environment.

Also on Afghanistan, the Iranian official denounced the US for freezing Afghan assets after its withdrawal from the country in August 2021.

He also slammed Washington for imposing sanctions on food and medicine imports to Iran.

Mirahmadi called on international bodies such as the ICRC to prevent big powers from using them as a tool and stop these powers from bullying other nations.

4194**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish