Iran calls for ICRC’s further efforts to help reconstruction of Syria

During a meeting with ICRC Director-General Robert Mardini, Ali-Asghar Khaji, a senior aide to the Iranian foreign minister in special political affairs, said on Monday that the political and security conditions in Syria have been improved, but the Syrian people are still under the pressure of sanctions and economic problems.

Speaking during the meeting, the two officials explored ways that Iran and the ICRC can help to the dispatch of humanitarian aid to the Syrian and Yemeni people.

The Iranian diplomat called for further efforts by the ICRC to take measures to help to the reconstruction of Syria in line with UNSC Resolution 2585.

He also referred to the crisis in Yemen and said that with the establishment of a ceasefire in the country now, the ICRC and other international organizations are expected to take steps to lift the siege on the Yemeni people and provide aid to them and transfer the sick people to foreign countries.

In the meantime, the ICRC director-general said that the committee has always insisted on the necessity for providing aid to the Yemeni and Syrian people despite the existence of sanctions.

He voiced ICRC’s readiness to cooperate with Iran to provide humanitarian supplies for the Syrian and Yemeni people.

