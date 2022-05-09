Iran ready for enhanced economic cooperation with Poland

Mirkazemi, also head of Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization, made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.

He said that formation of economic cooperation between the two countries requires serious negotiations between expert groups of governmental and private sectors from both Iran and Poland.

Mirkazemi noted that Iran is ready for expansion of energy relations, while noting that such relations would only be possible if the European sides would not rely on any third party in fulfilment of their commitments.

Apart from abundant mining and oil reserves, Iran enjoys highly qualified and specialized manpower, the official said.

The Polish foreign minister, for his part, welcomed his country’s further enhanced economic cooperation with Iran.

He said that Iran enjoys high capacities which can help increase the level of economic relations between Iran and Poland.

Rau said that he will make efforts to launch direct flights between Tehran and Warsaw.

