Amirabdollahian says Iran is determined for enhanced ties with Syria

Writing on his personal Twitter account, he said that a visit by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his fruitful meetings with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi open new chapter in strategic ties between Syria.

“Determined to enhance our bilateral relationship with triumph of Syria's resistance,” the foreign minister said.

He said that Iran will continue to stand with Syria in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

During a meeting in Tehran earlier today with his Syrian counterpart, Iranian President said that the future of region will be determined by resistance, not the negotiating table and deals such as Oslo, Camp David and the Deal of the Century.

President Raisi made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with his visiting counterpart Bashar al-Assad.

The Iranian president said that what is currently going on in West Asia indicates the right prediction of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who said that the resistance of the nations will emerge victorious over the occupiers and invaders.

The resistance fighters proved to be a reliable power to establish security and stability in the entire region, including Syria, President Raisi said.

Underlining the need for all the countries to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria, the Iranian president said that when some Arab and non-Arab leaders were gambling over the fall of the Syrian government, Iran stood by the Syrian government and nation.

He appreciated the role of the Syrian Army, and the county’s volunteer forces along with Lebanon’s Hezbollah in rooting out Daesh and other terrorist groups from the region.

The Iranian president also regretted that some key parts of the Syrian soil are still in the hands of foreign forces, and urged the need for the liberation of all the Syrian lands from the occupation of alien forces.

