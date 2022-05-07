Envoy: Iran, Belarus enjoy various commonalities for cooperation

Speaking in a meeting with managing director of Hormuzgan Ports and Maritime Organization Alireza Mohammadi Karajiran, Koltsov hailed facilities and infrastructures of Shahid Rajaie Port.

Referring to the recent developments in the region and Eastern Europe, he said that Belarus is keen on transiting goods through Iran.

He added that Belarus can use the capacity of the Iranian ports and railways for transiting various goods.

He offered Belarus readiness to raise the level of trade exchanges and to pave the way for the presence and investment of Iranian companies.

Meanwhile, Karajiran pointed to the record of 2,700,000 TEU containers in Shahid Rajaie Port, saying it is also connected to railway.

